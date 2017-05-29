Cardinals send Grichuk to Palm Beach, activate José Martínez from DL

ST. LOUIS — Randal Grichuk will work to fine-tune his game in Palm Beach, Florida after the Cardinals sent the struggling outfielder to their High-A affiliate on Monday to make room for José Martínez’s return from the disabled list.

Grichuk has struggled at the plate over the last month, going 17-for-87 with one home run, resulting in a .195 batting average over that span. More recently, Grichuk has one hit in his last 16 at-bats. Grichuk sits at a .222 average on the year with 19 runs scored, five home runs and 19 runs batted in.

Martínez was swinging a hot bat before landing on the disabled list May 7 with a left groin strain. Martínez owns a .313 batting average with eight runs scored and four driven in this year. He’ll likely be in line for regular at-bats with Grichuk’s demotion and Dexter Fowler and Stephen Piscotty dealing with nagging injuries.