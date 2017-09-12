Cardinals recall Sierra, option Valera to Memphis

ST. LOUIS — The speed demon is back. The St. Louis Cardinals have recalled outfielder Magneuris Sierra from Triple-A Memphis.

The club also optioned infielder Breyvic Valera to Memphis.

This will be Sierra’s fourth stint with the Cardinals this season. He made his big-league debut May 7 and, over three call-ups spanning 13 games, has produced a .365 average (19 for 52), including hits in each of his first nine games, and two stolen bases.

Sierra, 21, has played at four levels this season, from Class A through the majors. He batted a combined .270 with 20 stolen bases in 101 games between Class A Palm Beach and Double-A Springfield. Sierra was promoted to Memphis at season’s end to help during the team’s playoff run. He played in four games, batting .308 (4 for 13) and making three starts in center field during the Pacific Coast League American Conference championship games.

Valera made his MLB debut Sept. 5 at San Diego in a start at second base. He was 1 for 5 in three games. Valera played in 117 games with Memphis this season and led the Redbirds in batting (.314), hits (133) and triples (six).