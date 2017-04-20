Cardinals put Peralta on DL, activate Lyons

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed infielder Jhonny Peralta, who slumped to start the season and did not play the last four games, on the 10-day disabled list. The move is retroactive to April 16.

Peralta, who is dealing with upper respiratory issues, opened the season as the team’s starting third baseman. But by the time he was removed from the lineup following a loss to the Yankees on Saturday, Peralta was batting only .120, collecting just three singles and no RBIs in 25 at-bats.

Taking his place on the 25-man active roster is left-hander Tyler Lyons. He will be available for Thursday night’s game at Milwaukee.

Lyons opened the season on the DL while recovering from a right knee stress reaction that ended his 2016 campaign July 31. He has appeared in three rehabilitation games this season with Triple-A Memphis, fashioning a 1.29 ERA in three starts. He had 14 strikeouts and allowed only 11 hits and two walks over 14 innings pitched.