Cardinals promote Rodriguez to assistant GM

Moises Rodriguez, a 10-year member of the St. Louis Cardinals organization, has been promoted from director of international operations to assistant general manager.

Rodriguez, 44, fills the position vacated by Michael Girsch when he took over for John Mozeliak as vice president/general manager. Mozeliak became the team’s president of baseball operations.

Rodriguez previously directed the Cardinals’ amateur scouting efforts overseas and supervised the player development and facility operations at the Cardinals’ Dominican Republic Academy, which opened in 2015.

“We are excited to have Moises working with our entire baseball operations team,” Girsch said in a team press release. “Moises brings a vast amount of experience to the position, he is well respected within the game, and he will continue to lend great vision and passion to the Cardinals organization in his new role.”

Rodriguez was instrumental in helping the Cardinals identify and develop numerous international prospects such as Carlos Martinez, Alex Reyes, Magneuris Sierra and the late Oscar Taveras.

Rodriguez, a native of Puerto Rico, has been working in Major League Baseball since 1998, when he joined the Commissioner’s Office staff. He held positions in major and minor league operations, international baseball operations and media relations with baseball’s central office from 1998-2007.