Cardinals place Wong on DL, purchase DeJong’s contract

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals’ infield will look a little bit different for the near future, as second baseman Kolten Wong is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a left elbow strain Sunday. Wong was a late scratch from the lineup before Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies, and the injury had kept him out at various points over the past week.

To replace Wong on the 25-man roster, the Cardinals purchased the contract of infielder Paul DeJong from Triple-A Memphis. DeJong, who was in the midst of his first Triple-A campaign, had been one of the Redbirds’ strongest performers, batting .294 with a team-high 11 home runs and 31 RBIs through 46 games. DeJong has played 37 games at shortstop this season, four at second base and three at third base. The 23-year-old infielder was the Cardinals fourth round draft selection out of Illinois State in the 2015 draft.

Wong was batting .278 with 11 doubles, one home run and 16 RBIs in his 41 games played this season.