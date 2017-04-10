Cardinals hit the road after 2-4 start at home

The Cardinals play on the road Monday for the first time this season, carrying a 2-4 record into Washington for a 6 p.m. matchup with the Nationals.

Adam Wainwright will get his second start of the season. In his first start, Wainwright (0-1) gave up two runs in five innings against the Chicago Cubs.

“I had good stuff,” Wainwright said after that game. “I’ve got to hone a little bit better. I got strike one good tonight. I need to attack a little better after strike one. My stuff was good, just got to go out there and be aggressive with it and let them put the ball in play.”

The Cardinals are coming off an 8-0 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday, while Washington (3-3) lost 4-3 to the Phillies on Sunday on a walk-off RBI single.

Last season, the Nationals swept three games against St. Louis in Washington, winning 5-4, 6-1 and 6-1 in a series that ended May 1. The Cardinals won two of four games in late May in St. Louis, with Wainwright getting the win in the third game of the series.

Washington second baseman Daniel Murphy is 8 for 17 (.471) against Wainwright, while right fielder Bryce Harper is 7 for 18 (.389) against the right-hander. Murphy has at least two hits in five of the Nationals’ first six games.

St. Louis right fielder Stephen Piscotty, who recently signed a contract extension, is dealing with a sore left knee but doesn’t feel it is a major concern. He did not start Sunday — the third time in four games that was the case.

“I slid into second (Friday) when stealing and just kind of bent it a little bit and it was sore in the morning,” he said. “So we’re taking some precaution with it.”

The Nationals could be without shortstop Trea Turner, who left in the first inning Saturday at Philadelphia with a hamstring injury. He did not play Sunday, but the team hopes he can avoid the disabled list and return to action at some point soon. Turner hit .342 in 73 games last season.

Tanner Roark gets the start for Washington. He endured a rough start to the season, struggling with his command in the first two innings against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

“I was maybe thinking too much out there. I was throwing a lot of pitches and nibbling, per se,” Roark said. “I got my mind-set right and went out there and attacked.”

Roark, who gave up two runs over six innings, will try to attack from the outset. Roark was with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic during spring training and then had his last exhibition game start rained out in Washington on March 31.