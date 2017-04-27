Cards Hall of Fame ’17 class ‘reveal’ to air Friday on FSMW

The St. Louis Cardinals 2017 Hall of Fame induction class will be announced on FOX Sports Midwest in a 30-minute special on Friday, April 28, at 6 p.m. CT.

FOX Sports Midwest play-by-play announcer Dan McLaughlin hosts the show, joined by Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and president Bill DeWitt III.

Fans selected two players for induction from a ballot composed of Steve Carlton, Keith Hernandez, Jason Isringhausen, Tim McCarver, Mark McGwire, Edgar Renteria and Scott Rolen. In addition, a Red Ribbon committee elected a veteran player for induction. Independent of this process, the Cardinals organization may also opt to induct an individual who was an important figure in Cardinals history.

The 2017 Cardinals Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony will take place Saturday, Aug. 26, during the Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Weekend. Each member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame is permanently enshrined in the Cardinals Hall of Fame Gallery presented by Edward Jones located on the second floor of Cardinals Nation in Ballpark Village.

2017 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class Announcement

Friday, April 28, on FOX Sports Midwest (times Central)

6 p.m. — 2017 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class announcement

