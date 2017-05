ST. LOUIS — With another storm settling over the St. Louis area Wednesday, the Cardinals postponed their 7:15 game against the Brewers.

A makeup date will be announced at a later time.

In addition the start time for Thursday’s game has been moved from 12:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. in an attempt to dodge storms in the forecast.

Fans holding tickets to Wednesday’s game should use those same tickets for admittance to the rescheduled makeup game.