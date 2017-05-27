Cardinals DFA Socolovich, call up Brebbia in bullpen shakeup

ST. LOUIS — After suffering a 10-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, the St. Louis Cardinals shook up their bullpen in a rather significant way prior to Saturday’s matchup in Denver.

Right-handed reliever Miguel Socolovich, who allowed four earned runs over 1/3 of an inning on Friday night, was designated for assignment. The Cardinals filled his spot on the roster by purchasing the contract of right-hander John Brebbia from Triple-A Memphis.

The 30-year-old Socolovich, who has spent parts of the past three seasons with St. Louis, had made 15 appearances with the Cardinals this year, posting a 8.68 ERA while striking out 14 and walking four in 18 2/3 innings of work.

Brebbia, who turns 27 next week, is in the majors for the first time after posting a 1.69 ERA and collecting three saves in 26 2/3 innings for Memphis this season. He struck out 29 batters and walked just five. He hadn’t allowed a run in his past nine appearances dating back to April 25.

Brebbia, who was a 30th-round pick of the Yankees in 2011, was released out of New York’s minor-league system in December of 2013. He spent the next two seasons pitching in the independent American Association, and after signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization in September of 2015, he was selected by the Cardinals in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft that December.