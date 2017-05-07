Cardinals’ offense continues to flourish in 5-3 victory over Braves

ATLANTA — Mike Leake won his fourth straight decision, Matt Carpenter and Matt Adams homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Saturday night.

Aledmys Diaz went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs to help the Cardinals improve to 12-5 in their last 17 games after beginning the season 3-9.

Leake (4-1) allowed three hits, three runs, two walks and struck out two in seven innings. He held the Braves to just one hit before Matt Kemp doubled in the seventh and scored on Adonis Garcia’s three-run homer.

Leake gave up a single to Nick Markakis in the second and retired the next 12 batters before pinch-hitter Lane Adams reached on third baseman Greg Garcia’s throwing error in the sixth.

The Cardinals led 1-0 in the first on Diaz’s RBI single, 3-0 in the third on Carpenter’s sixth homer, 4-0 in the fourth on Adams’ first homer, and 5-0 in the seventh on Diaz’s sacrifice fly.

Braves ace Julio Teheran (2-3) gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and struck out three in five innings. His ERA rose 36 points to 4.69 in seven starts, more bad news for a pitching staff that’s given up 45 runs in its last five games.

Atlanta has lost five of six.

Trevor Rosenthal, the second St. Louis pitcher, got Freddie Freeman to fly out and end the eighth with a runner on. Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh earned his seventh save in eighth opportunities, retiring Kemp, Markakis and Adonis Garcia in the ninth.

THEY’RE HOT, THEY’RE NOT

St. Louis starters have a 3.29 ERA, best in the majors. … Diaz is 11 for 15 with a homer and nine RBIs in five career games against Atlanta. … Phillips is 2 for 17 in the home stand.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: 3B Jedd Gyorko, scratched from the lineup because of a sore right hand, singled as a pinch hitter in the eighth. … RF Jose Martinez pulled up lame in the first, hurting his left groin as he ran to first. … Adams took his place in the lineup. … Martinez was the third St. Louis outfielder to get hurt in the last few days. Stephen Piscotty went on the DL Friday with a right hamstring strain. Dexter Fowler missed his second straight game with a sore shoulder.

Braves: SS Dansby Swanson isn’t hurt, but manager Brian Snitker gave him the night off. Swanson went 0 for 4 Friday, dropping him to 1 for 10 on the home stand. He is hitting .150 with two homers and six RBIs in 100 at-bats.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha (2-1) is 0-1 with a 3.12 ERA in four career appearances, including one start, against Atlanta.

Braves: RHP R.A. Dickey (3-2) is 3-1 with a 4.07 ERA in seven career appearances, including five starts, against St. Louis.