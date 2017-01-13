Cardinals cancel Saturday’s Winter Warm-Up activities

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have canceled the first day of their Winter Warm-Up event due to the impending ice storm in the area.

While Saturday activities were eliminated, the club plans to continue with the Sunday and Monday schedule at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch, though it will monitor the weather over the weekend.

“We are very disappointed that we need to cancel the first day of the Warm-Up,” Michael Hall, executive director of Cardinals Care and vice president of community relations said in a press release. “With a little help from Mother Nature, we look forward to welcoming fans to Sunday and Monday’s activities at the Warm-Up as we kick off the 2017 season by helping kids in our community.”

Fans who purchased autograph tickets for Saturday will be automatically refunded, and fans who purchased passes for the weekend will also receive a voucher for two complimentary tickets to the 2017 baseball season for every pass purchased.

For more information, go to www.cardinals.com/winterwarmup.