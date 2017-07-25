Cardinals bring up Bader as Fowler hits the DL

ST. LOUIS — Harrison Bader will get his first taste of the big leagues as the Cardinals purchased the rookie outfielder’s contract on Tuesday. Outfielder Dexter Fowler is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a left wrist strain in a corresponding move.

Fowler was removed from Monday’s game in the top of the 8th inning. He is batting .241 with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs in 81 games for the Cardinals this season.

Bader, 23, was batting .297 with 19 home runs and 48 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 97 games this season with the Memphis Redbirds, the team’s Triple-A affiliate. Bader was the Cardinals’ third round draft pick (100th overall) in June 2015.

In 2016, Bader was named to the Arizona Fall League All-Prospect Team, AFL Rising Stars Game, was a Texas League (AA) All-Star and Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month for April.

The Cardinals also announced the unconditional release of Memphis outfielder Chad Huffman.

Bader has been assigned uniform No. 48.