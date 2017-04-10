Cardinals activate Rosenthal from DL, option Tuivailala

Trevor Rosenthal missed the St. Louis Cardinals’ opening week at Busch Stadium, but he’ll be ready for duty when the team opens a six-game road trip at Washington on Monday night.

The Cardinals announced Monday morning that they have activated the right-hander from the 10-day disabled list. To make room for Rosenthal on the 25-man roster, right-hander Sam Tuivailala was optioned to Triple-A Memphis.

Rosenthal, 26, had been dealing with a right lat strain. He appeared in five games (one start) during spring training, going 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA with 11 strikeouts over 10 innings.

Rosenthal owns a career mark of 8-20 with a 2.92 ERA and 110 saves in 278 games. He set the club’s single-season save mark with 48 in 2015 after posting 45 saves in 2014.