Cardinals activate Fowler, option Jose Martinez to Memphis

ST. LOUIS – Dex is back, just in time for the final three games before the All-Star break. The Cardinals have activated outfielder Dexter Fowler from the 10-day disabled list.

Fowler will start in center field and bat third for the Cardinals in Friday night’s game against the Mets at Busch Stadium.

In a corresponding move, the team optioned outfielder Jose Martinez to Triple-A Memphis.

Fowler, 31, has missed 12 games (June 25-July 6) while on the DL with a right heel spur. He is batting .245 with 10 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs (second on the team), 35 RBIs and 40 runs (also second on the club).

Martinez opened the season on the major league roster for the first time in his career. The right-handed hitter batted .280 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 50 games. He has made 26 starts and has two outfield assists. Martinez missed 17 games (May 7-28) with a left groin injury.