Blues swap rookie forwards, recalling Blais while demoting Thompson

ST. LOUIS — After suffering their first loss of the season on Thursday night, the St. Louis Blues made a pair of transactions as they prepare for a Saturday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Rookie forward Tage Thompson, who made his NHL debut in the Blues’ season-opening win against Pittsburgh, was assigned to the AHL San Antonio Rampage. Taking his place on the roster is fellow rookie forward Sammy Blais, who was recalled from San Antonio and will have a chance to make his NHL debut.

The 19-year-old Thompson has dressed in four games with the Blues this season, collecting no points. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound forward was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The 21-year-old Blais has appeared in two games for the Rampage this season, scoring three goals while adding an assist. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound forward was originally drafted by the Blues in the sixth round (176th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.