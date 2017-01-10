Tarasenko earns third straight All-Star bid

ST. LOUIS — Vladimir Tarasenko is an All-Star … again.

The NHL announced Wednesday that Tarasenko has been named to the 2017 NHL All-Star Game, his third consecutive selection. He is the first Blue to accomplish that feat since Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger from 2000-02.

Tarasenko, 25, leads the Blues with 43 points this season, good for fourth overall in the league. He also ranks fifth overall in goals (20), 18th in assists (23), seventh in game-winning goals (four) and sixth in shots on goal (142).

Tarasenko has accumulated 252 points (126 goals, 126 assists) in 299 career regular-season games and 26 points (19 goals, seven assists) in the playoffs.

All-Star weekend is Jan. 28-29 in Los Angeles. Festivities will begin with the skills competition on Jan. 28 and the game on Jan. 29.