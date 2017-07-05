Blues sign top draft pick Kostin to three-year deal

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues’ first-round 2017 draft pick is under contract.

The team announced Wednesday that forward Klim Kostin, the 31st overall pick of the draft, has signed a three-year, entry-level deal.

Kostin, 18, had been under contract with the Kontinental Hockey League’s Dynamo Moskva but was released from that contract recently, freeing him to sign with the Blues.

The 6-foot-3, 196-pound Russian had an eight-game stint with Dynamo Moskva last season. In 2015-16 he tallied 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 30 games with HK MVD Balashikha.

Kostin captained Team Russia at both the 2015 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2016 U-18 World Junior Championships. At the 2015 Hockey Challenge, Kostin posted five points (two goals, three assists) in six tournament games, leading Russia to the silver medal.