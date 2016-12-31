Blues sign Bortuzzo to two-year contract extension

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have made it a priority in recent seasons to lock up their best young players for the long term, and they did that again this week, agreeing to a new deal with defenseman Robert Bortuzzo that will keep him in a Blues uniform through the 2018-19 season.

The Blues announced Friday they have signed Bortuzzo to a two-year contract extension worth $2.3 million.

The 27-year-old Bortuzzo is in his third season with the Blues after the club acquired him via trade from the Penguins in March 2015. The 6-foot-4, 221-pound defenseman has seven points (three goals, four assists) and 79 penalty minutes in 64 regular-season games with the Blues. He has also appeared in five postseason games with the club, totaling one assist and two penalty minutes.

Bortuzzo is on injured reserve, having missed the Blues’ past 11 games with a lower-body injury.

Overall, the Thunder Bay, Ontario, native has played in 177 career NHL regular-season games, accumulating 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) and 250 penalty minutes. Bortuzzo’s postseason career has yielded two assists and six penalty minutes in 13 games.