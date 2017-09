In St. Louis, Kari Lehtonen stopped all 21 shots he faced in the Dallas Stars’ 4-0 win over the Blues.

Dan Hamhuis, Jason Spezza, Remi Elie and Mattias Janmark scored for the Stars. Hamhuis also had an assist and Roope Hintz added two.

Jake Allen played the entire game in net for St. Louis and allowed all four Dallas goals on 38 shots.