Blues send Barbashev back to AHL after one-game debut

ST. LOUIS — Hello, goodbye, Ivan Barbashev.

After being summoned to the Blues for the proverbial cup of coffee, Barbashev is back in the minors. The Blues announced Friday that the 21-year-old center has been reassigned to the Chicago Wolves, their AHL affiliate.

Barbashev, who was called up from Chicago on Thursday when Kyle Brodziak was placed on injured reserve, made his NHL debut with the Blues in Minnesota on Thursday night. He had one shot and four hits in 10:03 on the ice.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder ranks third on the Wolves with 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists) in 44 games this season. He was a second-round draft pick by the Blues in 2014.

The Blues (other than Vladimir Tarasenko) have the weekend off for the NHL All-Star Game. They play next at home against Winnipeg on Tuesday night.