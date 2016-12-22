Blues put Stastny on IR, recall Megan from Wolves

ST. LOUIS — The upper-body injury Paul Stastny suffered Tuesday at Dallas is serious enough that the St. Louis Blues placed him on injured reserve Thursday.

Stastny’s absence leaves a serious hole at the center position, one the team addressed by recalling Wade Megan from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

Megan, 26, ranks third on the Wolves with 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 28 games this season. He has spent the past five seasons in the AHL and was signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 2, 2016. If he plays tonight at Tampa Bay, he’ll be making his NHL debut.

It is unclear how long Stastny might be out.

Stastny has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 34 games with the Blues this season. He averages 19:58 of ice time per game, tops among the team’s forwards, and leads the team with a 54.7 percent success rate on faceoffs. He has taken 717 faceoffs, almost 300 more than the next closest player on the Blues (Patrik Berglund, 424).