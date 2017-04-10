Blues playoff TV schedule

FOX Sports Midwest, the home of St. Louis Blues hockey, will televise Games 1, 2, 4, 6* and 7* of the Blues’ first-round playoff series vs. the Minnesota Wild. Game 3 is scheduled for NBC, with TV for Game 5* to be determined.

The series starts Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Midwest. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. with the Blues Live pregame show.

FOX Sports Midwest will air the Blues Live postgame show after all games, including those televised exclusively on national TV.

John Kelly and Darren Pang call the games on FOX Sports Midwest.

Blues games and programming on FOX Sports Midwest can also be streamed on FOX Sports GO.

DATE GAME TIME (CT) TV Wednesday, April 12 Game 1 at Minnesota 8:30 p.m. FSMW, NBCSN Friday, April 14 Game 2 at Minnesota 7 p.m. FSMW, NBCSN Sunday, April 16 Game 3 vs. Minnesota 2 p.m. NBC (postgame on FSMW) Wednesday, April 19 Game 4 vs. Minnesota 8:30 p.m. FSMW, NBCSN *Saturday, April 22 *Game 5 at Minnesota TBD TBD *Monday, April 24 *Game 6 vs. Minnesota TBD TBD *Wednesday, April 26 *Game 7 at Minnesota TBD TBD

*If necessary

FOX Sports Midwest telecasts also stream on FOX Sports GO

Schedule subject to change