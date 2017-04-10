Blues playoff TV schedule
FOX Sports Midwest, the home of St. Louis Blues hockey, will televise Games 1, 2, 4, 6* and 7* of the Blues’ first-round playoff series vs. the Minnesota Wild. Game 3 is scheduled for NBC, with TV for Game 5* to be determined.
The series starts Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Midwest. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. with the Blues Live pregame show.
FOX Sports Midwest will air the Blues Live postgame show after all games, including those televised exclusively on national TV.
John Kelly and Darren Pang call the games on FOX Sports Midwest.
Blues games and programming on FOX Sports Midwest can also be streamed on FOX Sports GO.
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME (CT)
|TV
|Wednesday, April 12
|Game 1 at Minnesota
|8:30 p.m.
|FSMW, NBCSN
|Friday, April 14
|Game 2 at Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|FSMW, NBCSN
|Sunday, April 16
|Game 3 vs. Minnesota
|2 p.m.
|NBC (postgame on FSMW)
|Wednesday, April 19
|Game 4 vs. Minnesota
|8:30 p.m.
|FSMW, NBCSN
|*Saturday, April 22
|*Game 5 at Minnesota
|TBD
|TBD
|*Monday, April 24
|*Game 6 vs. Minnesota
|TBD
|TBD
|*Wednesday, April 26
|*Game 7 at Minnesota
|TBD
|TBD
*If necessary
Schedule subject to change