Blues place Brodziak on IR, recall Barbashev

Kyle Brodziak will be re-evaluated in five weeks.
Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS — Forward Kyle Brodziak is expected to be out at least five weeks with a right foot injury, the team announced Thursday. He was placed on injured reserve.

Brodziak, who centers the Blues’ fourth line, will be re-evaluated after five weeks. He has 10 points, (six goals, four assists) and 27 penalty minutes in 47 games this season.

The Blues filled the roster spot by recalling forward Ivan Barbashev from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

Barbashev, a second-round draft pick (33rd overall) in 2014, is in his second with the Wolves. A 21-year-old native of Moscow, Russia, the 6-foot, 195-pounder is second on the Wolves with 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists) through 44 games.

