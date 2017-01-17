Blues lose Brad Hunt to Predators on waivers

ST. LOUIS — The Blues have lost another player to a waiver claim, this time seeing defenseman Brad Hunt go to the division rival Nashville Predators.

The team lost forward Ty Rattie to the Carolina Hurricanes on waivers almost two weeks ago. Rattie turned around and immediately faced his former teammates, helping his new Carolina mates earn a 4-2 win at Scottrade Center.

Hunt won’t have that opportunity anytime soon. The Blues and Predators don’t meet again until April 2.

Hunt, 28, had played nine games for the Blues, producing a goal, four assists and a minus-2 rating.