Blues fire goalie coach, call on Brodeur to help stop the bleeding

ST. LOUIS — The coaching change at the top wasn’t the only one the St. Louis Blues announced Wednesday. They fired their goaltending coach, too.

Gone is Jim Corsi. Replacing him is the duo of Ty Conklin, previously the team’s goalie development coach, and Martin Brodeur, perhaps the greatest goalie in NHL history and the club’s assistant general manager.

Martin Brodeur and Ty Conklin will share Goalie Coach Jim Corsi’s previous duties for the rest of the year. #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 1, 2017

The Blues are trying to solve a goaltending problem that has much to do with the team’s 24-21-5 record. Blues goalies have combined for an .887 save percentage, the worst team mark in the NHL.

The big news of the day was the firing of head coach Ken Hitchcock and Mike Yeo’s elevation to that role. Yeo will be keeping a close eye on the work of Conklin and Brodeur, who will try to get Jake Allen and Carter Hutton back on track.

Brodeur played seven games with the Blues in the 2014-15 season before retiring from a lengthy — and eventual Hall of Fame — career with the New Jersey Devils.