Amid injuries, Blues bring back Upshall on one-year deal

ST. LOUIS — With the St. Louis Blues’ forward corps decimated by a season-ending knee injury to Robby Fabbri, shoulder injuries that will sideline Patrik Berglund and Zach Sanford for extended periods and a hand injury that will likely keep Alexander Steen out for the season’s first week, the team brought back an old friend on Saturday to add some depth.

Scottie Upshall, who spent the previous two seasons with the Blues, signed a one-year, one-way contract on Sunday. Upshall had been in Vancouver Canucks training camp on a professional tryout arrangement but was released on Friday.

Upshall, who wore No. 10 with the Blues over the past two seasons, will now wear No. 9 since Brayden Schenn is wearing his old number.

Upshall had 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 73 regular season games with the Blues last season. The 6-foot, 200-pound forward also served eight penalty minutes in 11 2017 postseason appearances.

Overall, Upshall has spent 14 seasons in the NHL, spending time with Nashville, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Columbus, Florida and St. Louis. The Fort McMurray, Alberta, native has recorded 266 points (131 goals, 135 assists) and 569 penalty minutes in 696 career regular season games, as well as 13 points (five goals, eight assists) and 66 penalty minutes in 54 career postseason games.