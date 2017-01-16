Blues beat Ducks 2-1 in OT on Berglund’s game-winner

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Patrik Berglund’s second goal of the game, 51 seconds into overtime, lifted the St. Louis Blues to a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

Carter Hutton stopped 22 shots for his second win in two nights for the Blues. Hutton made back-to-back starts for the first time this season and has played in the last five.

Rickard Rakell scored for Anaheim and John Gibson made 24 saves as the Ducks fell to 1-8 in overtime.

The game was largely dominated by stellar goaltending and there were few chances to be had for either team.

Rakell tied the game at 1-1 at 5:11 of the third period when he beat Hutton to a rebound and swept it past him.

Berglund had given the Blues a 1-0 lead with 9:57 left in the second, chipping a backhand past Gibson at a sharp angle.

NOTES: Rakell played in his 200th NHL game. His goal was the 18th in just 35 games this season. … St. Louis D Carl Gunnarsson missed his sixth straight game, his fourth with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host Ottawa on Tuesday night.

Ducks: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.