Blues assign four players to junior teams

ST. LOUIS — On the eve of their first preseason game and only four days into training camp, the St. Louis Blues have reduced their camp roster to 49 by sending four players to their respective junior teams.

The club assigned forward Tanner Kaspick to Brandon of the WHL, defenseman Trenton Bourque to Owen Sound of the OHL, defenseman David Noel to Val-d’Or of the QMJHL and goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to Sherbrooke of the QMJHL.

The Blues play the Stars in Dallas in their first 2017 preseason game Tuesday night.