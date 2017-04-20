Blues assign defenseman Schmaltz to Wolves

ST. LOUIS — With their blue line healthier, the St. Louis Blues assigned defenseman Jordan Schmaltz to their American Hockey League affiliate in Chicago on Thursday.

Schmaltz, a 2012 first-round draft choice (25th overall) by the Blues, will join the Wolves for Game 2 of their first-round series against the Charlotte Checkers on Thursday night.

Schmaltz played in Game 1 of the Blues’ first-round playoff series against Minnesota, totaling 9:18 of ice time over 17 shifts. He was a healthy scratch for the next three games as Robert Bortuzzo returned to the Blues’ lineup.

Schmaltz, 23, posted two assists and four penalty minutes in nine games with the Blues in the regular season.

He also appeared in 42 regular-season games with the Wolves this season, totaling 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) and 22 penalty minutes.