Blues and FSMW announce 2017-18 TV schedule

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues and FOX Sports Midwest announced the club’s 2017-18 television schedule Tuesday. All 82 regular-season Blues games will be televised, with 72 games on FOX Sports Midwest and 10 on national TV. All FOX Sports Midwest Blues telecasts will also be streamed locally on FOX Sports GO.

In addition, for the first time, two Blues preseason games will be streamed on FOX Sports GO – Wednesday, Sept. 20 vs. Columbus and Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Dallas. Blues games streamed on FOX Sports GO are available on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com to customers of pay-TV providers who receive FOX Sports Midwest as part of their video subscription.

FOX Sports Midwest, in its 21st season as the Blues’ flagship television partner, will televise 72 regular-season games, starting with the home opener vs. Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 7. Blues games on FOX Sports Midwest are preceded and followed by Blues Live, the network’s in-depth pregame and postgame show. John Kelly (play-by-play) and Darren Pang (analyst) call the action, with Bernie Federko as pregame, postgame and intermission analyst. Scott Warmann and Jim Hayes handle hosting duties, with reporting from Andy Strickland.

As previously announced, NBC Sports Network will televise 10 regular-season Blues games to a national audience, including the season opener at defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh on Oct. 4. NBC Sports Network will also televise the Blues-Penguins preseason contest Sept. 24.

Click HERE to view the complete 2017-18 Blues TV schedule.