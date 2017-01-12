Blues activate Bortuzzo from IR

The St. Louis Blues perhaps could use some defensive muscle as they head out West, and they’ll get some of that when Robert Bortuzzo returns to the lineup Thursday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Blues activated the defenseman from injured reserve Thursday. He has missed the past 16 games with a lower-body injury.

Bortuzzo, 27, has played in 11 games this season, posting one goal, one assist and two penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 221-pounder, who recently signed a two-year extension with the Blues, is in his third season in St. Louis. He has 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) and 250 penalty minutes in 177 career NHL regular-season games.

After playing the Kings tonight at Staples Center, the Blues travel to San Jose on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday.