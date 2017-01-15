SIUE falls 67-59 to Murray State, remains winless in OVC play

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Terrell Miller Jr. scored 18 points and led four players in double-digit scoring as Murray State won for the fifth time in its last six games, knocking off SIU-Edwardsville 67-59 in an Ohio Valley battle Saturday night.

Jonathan Stark dropped in 16 points and Damarcus Croaker and Bryce Jones added 11 and 10 points, respectively, as the Racers maintained their lead in the Ohio Valley Conference West Division over Southeast Missouri State.

Murray State held a two-point advantage at intermission, 30-28, and never trailed in the second half. The Racers show a collective 22 of 50 from the field (44 percent), including 6 of 18 from behind the three-point arc and converted 17 of 21 from the free-throw line (81 percent).

Tre Harris scored 15 points off bench to lead SIU-Edwardsville (5-14), which remains winless through five conference games. Burak Eslik added 14 points for the Cougars.