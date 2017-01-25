Mizzou to play in first-ever college game at Braves’ new ballpark

When the history of of the Atlanta Braves’ new Suntrust Park is written, the Missouri Tigers’ baseball team will have a prominent spot in one of its early chapters.

On April 8, Mizzou will play SEC East rival Georgia in the first college game at the Braves’ new ballpark. The $622 million stadium is scheduled for a soft debut March 31 when the Braves play the New York Yankees in a preseason game. The Braves’ first regular-season home game is scheduled for April 14 against the San Diego Padres.

Mizzou has played in such Major League Baseball parks as Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium, Minnesota’s Metrodome and Houston’s Minute Made Park in recent years.