McGwire, McCarver, Martin to be inducted in Cards Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS — Call it the 3M class: Mark McGwire, Tim McCarver and Pepper Martin were revealed Friday as the 2017 induction class in the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

The selections were announced in a special on FOX Sports Midwest.

McGwire and McCarver were the top two vote-getters in fans’ online balloting. Martin was selected by a Red Ribbon committee of local baseball experts using secret ballots.

The induction will take place Saturday, August 26, at FOX Sports Midwest Live! in Ballpark Village.

“Each year, we look forward to seeing who the Red Ribbon Committee and our fans elect into the Cardinals Hall of Fame,” said Bill DeWitt Jr., Cardinals chairman and chief executive officer. “The outstanding achievements of these individuals have earned them the honor of being permanently recognized in the Cardinals Hall of Fame, along with some of the greatest names in team history. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of these remarkable players in August during Induction Weekend.”

In addition to McGwire and McCarver, the online fan ballot included Cardinals legends Steve Carlton, Keith Hernandez, Jason Isringhausen, Edgar Renteria and Scott Rolen. More than 40,000 votes were cast by Cardinals fans over the six-week voting period.

Each member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame is permanently enshrined in the Cardinals Hall of Fame Gallery on the second floor of Cardinals Nation in Ballpark Village, just outside the entrance to the Cardinals Museum. The Hall of Fame Gallery is free and open to the public.