Jimmy Kimmel makes light of Piscotty’s rough night

It’s funny because he’s OK.

Jimmy Kimmel had a little fun at Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty’s expense on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night. Piscotty, of course, had been hit by thrown balls by the Cubs three times in one trip around the bases the night before. The final plunking left him dazed and forced him from the game.

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that Piscotty is fine after passing a series of tests. Kimmel took it from there:

And for the record, Piscotty eventually saw the bit, and he’s fine with it.