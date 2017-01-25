Allen’s reset over, Blues send Copley back to AHL

ST. LOUIS — With Jake Allen expected to start in net for the Blues on Thursday night in Minnesota, the Blues assigned goaltender Pheonix Copley to their AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, the club announced Wednesday.

Allen has been undergoing a “reset,” as GM Doug Armstrong described it, being a healthy scratch the last two games following a rough stretch that included being pulled in four of his last six starts.

The @StLouisBlues are giving Jake Allen a “reset” in the wake of his recent struggles, but resetting a goalie can be tricky. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/sY6s1PRuh0 — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) January 24, 2017

Copley got the first start during Allen’s absence, stopping 24 of 29 shots Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Jets. Allen’s backup, Carter Hutton, started Tuesday in Pittsburgh and shut out the Penguins in a 3-0 Blues win.

Copley’s start Saturday was his first in the NHL. His only other previous NHL action was a relief appearance last season. Copley, 25, has an 11-4-1 record, 2.32 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 18 games with the Wolves this season.