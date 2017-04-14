How to watch Blues-Wild Game 2

ST. LOUIS — Game 2 of the St. Louis Blues’ first-round playoff series vs. the Minnesota Wild on Friday, April 14, will air on:

• FOX Sports Midwest in the St. Louis area

• FOX Sports Midwest on AT&T U-verse, DirecTV and Dish

• FOX Sports Midwest Plus, NBCSN and/or alternate channels on cable outside the St. Louis area

Friday, April 14

Blues Live pregame show at 6:30 p.m. CT, Blues at Wild at 7 p.m. CT

• St. Louis area: on FOX Sports Midwest

• AT&T U-verse, DirecTV and Dish: on FOX Sports Midwest

• Downstate Illinois: on FOX Sports Midwest Plus and NBCSN

FOX Sports Midwest Plus channels:

Cass — Virginia, Ill.: SD 8 | HD 197

Comcast — Illinois: SD 524 | HD 520

New Wave — DuQuoin, Olney, Newton, Ill.: SD 80 | HD 208

New Wave — Anna, Ill.: SD 2

Southeast Missouri: on NBCSN

• Mid-Missouri, Southwest Missouri: on NBCSN and Mediacom 22 and 722

• Iowa: on NBCSN

• Kansas City: on FOX Sports Plus and NBCSN

FOX Sports Plus channels:

Charter — Warrensburg, Sedalia, Mo.: SD 75| HD 826

Citizens Cablevision — Lafayette, Mo.: SD 57 | HD 257

Comcast — Independence, Mo.: SD 261 or 863 | HD 925

Comcast — Olathe, Kan.: SD 261 or 863 | HD 925

Consolidated/Surewest — Lenexa, Kan.: SD 54 | HD 696

Fidelity — Harrisonville, Mo.: SD 36

Mediacom — Excelsior Springs, Mo.: SD 732

South Holt Cablevision — Holt, Mo.: SD 85

Suddenlink — St. Joseph, Mo.: SD 39 | HD 239

Time Warner — Kansas City, Mo./Kan.: SD 5 or HD 319

WOW — Lawrence, Kan.: SD 172

• Central Indiana: on FOX Sports Plus and NBCSN

• Southwest Indiana: on NBCSN