Fabbri out the remainder of training camp after re-injuring knee

ST. LOUIS — Blues forward Robby Fabbri will miss the remainder of training camp and possibly the start of the season after re-injuring his surgically-repaired knee in Saturday’s preseason game.

Saturday’s preseason action against the Washington Capitals was Fabbri’s first game back since tearing ligaments in his knee Feb. 4.

The Blues announced Fabbri will be re-evaluated in ten days, making the young forward’s availability for the Oct. 4 season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins seem questionable.