Martinez hopes to lead Cardinals with more success against Reds

ST. LOUIS — It sounds weird to say after a 10-4 win in which your team scored multiple runs in three different innings, but St. Louis manager Mike Matheny thought the Cardinals could have done a lot more damage to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

“I felt like we left some (runs) out there,” Matheny said. “You want to take advantage of all the opportunities you can.”

A deeper dive into the box score reveals Matheny might be on to something. St. Louis drew a dozen walks from four pitchers but only cashed four of them into runs and stranded a dozen runners. It left the bases loaded three times.

The Cardinals will try to convert more of those opportunities Sunday in the rubber game of their weekend series with Cincinnati.

For St. Louis (2-3), it’s a chance to salvage a .500 record on its opening homestand before a six-game road trip east takes it to Washington and the New York Yankees.

For the Reds (3-2), it’s an opportunity for a second straight series win and a rare series victory in St. Louis.

Dating to the start of the 2003 season, Cincinnati has won just four of its last 39 series at Busch Stadium, losing 32. It could have clinched a series win Saturday, but simply couldn’t keep the Cardinals’ offense in check, allowing a whopping 22 baserunners.

Starter Bronson Arroyo, working his first MLB game since June 15, 2014, was tagged for six hits and six runs in four innings. Arroyo simply missed his spots too often and without a power fastball just isn’t equipped to get away with pitches over the plate’s heart.

“It wasn’t real sharp,” Reds manager Bryan Price said of Arroyo’s game. “You could see that a little early on. But he was sharper in spring training games than he was today, so I anticipate that he will be a little crisper next time out.”

Cincinnati will turn to Scott Feldman (0-1, 5.79 ERA) to try to quell St. Louis’ offense. Feldman suffered a 4-3 Opening Day loss to Philadelphia on Monday, failing to make it out of the fifth inning and allowing nine baserunners in 4 2/3 innings.

If the performance of his opponent in his season opener is any guide, Feldman will have to be at the top of his game. The Cardinals’ Carlos Martinez dominated the Chicago Cubs in 7 1/3 scoreless innings on April 2, fanning 10 and walking none while allowing just six hits.

Martinez left with a 1-0 lead and was in line for the win until Seung Hwan Oh gave up a game-tying three-run homer to Willson Contreras in the ninth, although St. Louis won the game in the bottom of the inning anyway.

What’s more, Martinez has enjoyed success in his career against Cincinnati, going 5-1 with a 2.76 ERA in 16 appearances, five of which have been starts. He posted two wins last year over the Reds.

Feldman has faced the Cardinals only once in his career, giving up five runs, six hits and four walks in a 2013 game while pitching for the Chicago Cubs. St. Louis beat him 6-1 that night.