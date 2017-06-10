Martinez throws first career shutout as Cardinals defeat Phillies 7-0

ST. LOUIS — Carlos Martinez struck out 11 in a complete-game shutout and the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 7-0 on Saturday.

Jedd Gyorko drove in three runs for the Cardinals, who have won two straight against the Phillies after their seven-game skid on their recent road trip.

Martinez (5-5) allowed four hits and walked one in his first complete game and first shutout of his career. Martinez’s 101st pitch of the game was a 100-mph fastball that struck out Howie Kendrick for the second out in the ninth.

The Cardinals scored four runs in the fourth inning, tying their season high for runs in an inning.

Gyorko opened the scoring with a two-run double off the right-center wall, after a leadoff walk by Dexter Fowler and a double by Stephen Piscotty. Gyorko scored on a balk by Nick Pivetta. Eric Fryer made it 4-0 with an RBI single.

Pivetta (1-3), making his sixth career start, allowed four runs and four hits in five innings, with four walks and two strikeouts.

St. Louis added three runs in the seventh on Matt Carpenter’s two-run double and Gyorko’s sacrifice fly. The Cardinals finished with six hits.

Carlos Martínez’s reaction after throwing the first shutout of his career: “Oh my god, it’s so exciting, because it’s my dream.” #STLCards pic.twitter.com/XzcfDMtYNt — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) June 10, 2017

GETTING PICKY

Pivetta, the Phillies’ starter, picked off Cardinals baserunners, Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham, to end the first and second innings.

BALK THIS WAY

Pivetta’s fourth-inning balk was the Phillies’ seventh balk of the season. The seven balks have come from seven different pitchers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: 2B Cesar Hernandez was not in the lineup Saturday after experiencing tightness in his side during Friday’s game.

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina was scratched from the lineup for the second straight game with lower back stiffness.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (3-3, 4.28) tossed seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits, in his only previous start against the Cardinals.

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (6-4, 4.82) is 6-2 with a 2.85 ERA in 15 appearances (13 starts) against the Phillies. He is 3-0 with a 0.47 ERA in three day game starts this season.