Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND

There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …

BLUES FACE HITCHCOCK IN HOME OPENER

Ken Hitchcock will return to Scottrade Center as the Blues host the Stars on Saturday. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday’s Blues-Stars matchup will be very intriguing for a variety of reasons. In addition to it being the Blues’ home opener, it will also represent Ken Hitchcock’s first trip back to St. Louis since he became the Stars’ head coach in April. Hitchcock amassed 248 victories — second in franchise history — over 413 games before being fired by the Blues in February. You can catch all the action, beginning with a special hour-long edition of Missouri Lottery Blues Live pregame, at 6 p.m. on FOX Sports Midwest.

MIZZOU LOOKS TO TURN THINGS AROUND AGAINST KENTUCKY

Drew Lock and the Missouri Tigers are seeking their first SEC win as they visit Kentucky. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

The 1-3 Missouri Tigers seek their first SEC win — and their first win against a Football Bowl Subdivision team — when they travel to face the 4-1 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Despite Kentucky’s historical reputation as a subpar football program, the Tigers have lost two straight to the Wildcats and are 3-2 against Kentucky since joining the SEC in 2012.