Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND

There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …

CARDINALS BEGIN SIX-GAME STRETCH AT HOME

Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

After winning seven of 10 games on a road trip through Milwaukee, San Francisco and San Diego, the Cardinals open a six-game homestand against Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. At 72-68, the Cardinals are five games behind the first-place Cubs in the NL Central and three games off the pace for the second wild card. All three games this weekend against the Pirates are on FOX Sports Midwest.

FRIDAY MATCHUP (7:15 P.M.): RHP Trevor Williams vs. RHP Luke Weaver

Cardinals pitcher Luke Weaver Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Weaver has won each of his last four starts.

SATURDAY MATCHUP (6:15 P.M.): RHP Chad Kuhl vs. RHP Carlos Martinez

Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

His last time out, Carlos Martinez hurled his second career shutout.

SUNDAY MATCHUP (1:15 P.M.): RHP Ivan Nova vs. RHP Michael Wacha

Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Wacha earned wins in a pair of quality starts on the Cardinals’ road trip.

MIZZOU HOSTS SOUTH CAROLINA

Missouri coach Barry Odom AP

The Tigers (1-0) open SEC play against the Gamecocks on Saturday night.

BLUES PROSPECTS TOURNAMENT

Blues 2017 first-round draft pick Robert Thomas David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Many of the Blues’ top prospects will play in an eight-team tournament in Traverse City, Mich., from Sept. 8-12. The games will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO.