Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND

There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …

METS AT CARDINALS

Rookie Luke Voit led the Cardinals over the Marlins on Thursday with a two-run double and a monster solo homer that sailed into Big Mac Land at Busch Stadium. AP/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

With a win Thursday over Miami that lifted them to a 41-44 record, the Cardinals can enter the All-Star break with a .500 mark if they sweep the Mets this weekend. All three games are on FOX Sports Midwest.

FRIDAY MATCHUP (7:15 P.M.): RHP Jacob deGrom vs. RHP Carlos Martinez

Carlos Martinez allowed as many runs in his last start (five) as he had in his previous four starts combined. AP/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

SATURDAY MATCHUP (3:10 P.M.): Mets starter TBD vs. RHP Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright beat the Marlins in his last start despite giving up six runs in five innings. AP/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

SUNDAY MATCHUP (1:15 P.M.): Mets starter TBD vs. RHP Lance Lynn