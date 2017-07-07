Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update
WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND
There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …
METS AT CARDINALS
With a win Thursday over Miami that lifted them to a 41-44 record, the Cardinals can enter the All-Star break with a .500 mark if they sweep the Mets this weekend. All three games are on FOX Sports Midwest.
FRIDAY MATCHUP (7:15 P.M.): RHP Jacob deGrom vs. RHP Carlos Martinez
SATURDAY MATCHUP (3:10 P.M.): Mets starter TBD vs. RHP Adam Wainwright
SUNDAY MATCHUP (1:15 P.M.): Mets starter TBD vs. RHP Lance Lynn
