Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND

There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …

DO-OR-DIE FOR THE BLUES

The Blues hope to be celebrating several goals — and a win — Friday against Nashville. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Blues face an elimination game Friday night at Scottrade Center. They trail the Predators 3-1 in their second-round playoff series, meaning the Blues must win to stay alive. If all goes well, they’ll play (and win) two more elimination games — one Sunday, the other Tuesday — after that to move on to the Western Conference finals. The Blues Live postgame show airs on FOX Sports Midwest after every game.

CARDINALS HEAD TO ATLANTA

Lance Lynn will be on the hill when the Cardinals open their series in Atlanta on Friday night. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals get their first look at Atlanta’s new SunTrust Park when they play the Braves this weekend. All three games are on FOX Sports Midwest.

KENTUCKY DERBY

Classic Empire works out at Churchill Downs. USA TODAY Sports/Jamie Rhodes

Classic Empire (4-1) is the slight favorite in the 143rd running of the Run for the Roses on Saturday.