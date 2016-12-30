Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update

What to watch for in sports this weekend

There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …

PREDS-BLUES

Jake Allen will be in net for the Blues against the Predators. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports/Jasen Vinlove

After beating the Flyers on Wednesday in their first post-Christmas game, the Blues host the Predators at 7 p.m. Friday on FOX Sports Midwest.

NHL WINTER CLASSIC ALUMNI GAME

NHL Winter Classic weekend sees its first action when St. Louis Blues alumni — including seven Hall of Famers and a bunch more names you know and love — take on Chicago Blackhawks alumni at Busch Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Tune in at 1:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Midwest. The Blues-Blackhawks Winter Classic game itself is at noon Monday (weather permitting).

ACTION AT CHAIFETZ

Davell Roby is averaging 10.4 points per game for SLU.

The Saint Louis Billikens open Atlantic 10 play when they host Rhode Island at 6 p.m. Friday.

NFL WEEK 17

Nose tackle Dontari Poe threw a touchdown pass against the Broncos on Christmas Day. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports/Jay Biggerstaff

The Chiefs are in the playoffs, but if they win Sunday at San Diego and the Raiders lose at Denver, they win the AFC West and earn a first-round playoff bye.

MIZZOU IDLE UNTIL NEXT WEEK

Russell Woods and the Tigers were stunned by Lipscomb. AP

The Tigers lost on Thursday to Lipscomb, for Pete’s sake, so consider it a blessing that they don’t play again until Wednesday, when they open SEC play at home against LSU.