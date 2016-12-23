Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update
A quiet weekend is in store on the local front: The Blues are off until Wednesday, when they host the Flyers, and the hoopsters at Mizzou and SLU don’t play again until after that. But fear not, there will be sports to watch over the weekend.
BASEBALL
Our holiday present to you: the Cardinals Christmas Marathon. We replay the top five games of the 2016 season back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back, starting at noon Sunday and wrapping up at 10 p.m. You’re welcome.
NFL
It’s Week 16 of the NFL season and teams are fighting for their playoff lives. A win Christmas night against the Broncos would put the Chiefs in the postseason, and the Colts will try to stay in the AFC South hunt at Oakland.
COLLEGE BOWLS
There are three bowl games Friday and one Saturday. Perhaps of some local interest (and admittedly, this is a reach) is Saturday’s Hawaii Bowl, where Middle Tennessee State takes on Hawaii in Honolulu. The Blue Raiders, you might recall, won at Mizzou, 51-45, in the regular season. (Ouch.)