Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND

There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …

BLUES CAN CLINCH FIRST-ROUND SERIES

The Blues won the first two games of the series in Minnesota. AP

The Blues missed an opportunity to sweep the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the playoffs when they lost Game 4 2-0, but they can close out the series with a win at Minnesota on Saturday afternoon in Game 5.

CARDINALS IN MILWAUKEE

Kolten Wong hit a bases-loaded triple in the opener of the Cardinals’ series in Milwaukee on Thursday night. AP

The Cardinals lost the first game of a four-game set in Milwaukee on Thursday night. They play at Miller Park the rest of the weekend, with the Friday and Sunday games on FOX Sports Midwest and Saturday’s contest on FS1.

NBA PLAYOFFS

LeBron James and the Cavs are up 3-0 on Paul George and the Pacers. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

First-round NBA playoff action is in full swing. The defending champion Cavaliers have a chance to sweep their series against the Pacers in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.