Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update
WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND
There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …
BLUES IN THE PLAYOFFS
The Blues look to build on their thrilling Game 1 win over the Wild in which Joel Edmundson scored the game-winner in overtime and Jake Allen stopped an astounding 51 shots. The Note plays Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday on FOX Sports Midwest and Game 3 at 2 p.m. Sunday on NBC.
CARDINALS IN THE BIG APPLE
After salvaging a win in the finale of a three-game set at Washington, the Cardinals move up the East Coast for three games at Yankee Stadium. The game at 6 p.m. Friday is on FOX Sports Midwest Plus, the noon Saturday game is on FOX Sports Midwest, and the Sunday night game airs on ESPN.
A HOLLIDAY WEEKEND
The Cardinals will get to renew acquaintances with former left fielder Matt Holliday, who now plies his trade primarily with a bat as the Yankees’ DH.