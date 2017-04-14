Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND

There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …

BLUES IN THE PLAYOFFS

Jake Allen was dazzling in the Blues’ Game 1 win over Minnesota. AP/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Blues look to build on their thrilling Game 1 win over the Wild in which Joel Edmundson scored the game-winner in overtime and Jake Allen stopped an astounding 51 shots. The Note plays Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday on FOX Sports Midwest and Game 3 at 2 p.m. Sunday on NBC.

CARDINALS IN THE BIG APPLE

Right fielder Stephen Piscotty had five RBIs, including a three-run home run, in the Cardinals’ win Wednesday over the Nationals. AP/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

After salvaging a win in the finale of a three-game set at Washington, the Cardinals move up the East Coast for three games at Yankee Stadium. The game at 6 p.m. Friday is on FOX Sports Midwest Plus, the noon Saturday game is on FOX Sports Midwest, and the Sunday night game airs on ESPN.

A HOLLIDAY WEEKEND

Matt Holliday is in a New York state of mind these days. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals will get to renew acquaintances with former left fielder Matt Holliday, who now plies his trade primarily with a bat as the Yankees’ DH.