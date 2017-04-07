Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND

There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …

BLUES’ REGULAR SEASON WINDS DOWN

The Blues play at Carolina on Saturday night. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Blues need only one point to secure third place in the Central Division heading into the playoffs. They can get it at soon as Nashville loses or, better yet, by earning a point at Carolina at 6 p.m. Saturday or against Colorado at Scottrade Center at 5 p.m. Sunday. Both games, which wrap up the club’s regular-season schedule, are on FOX Sports Midwest.

CARDINALS HOST REDS

Mike Leake will make his season debut Friday against his old team, the Reds. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals’ season-opening series against the Cubs had a little bit of everything, from Opening Day festivities to a brutal trip around the bases for Stephen Piscotty to a baseball getting stuck on Yadier Molina’s chest protector. Oh, and the Cardinals emerged with a 1-2 record. The games Friday night and Saturday and Sunday afternoons are all on FOX Sports Midwest.

THE MASTERS

Augusta National Golf Club chairman Billy Payne places his hand on a green jacket to honor Arnold Palmer, who passed away in September. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Someone will have a new green jacket come Sunday afternoon in Augusta, Georgia.