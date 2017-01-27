Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND

There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …

NHL ALL-STAR GAME

Vladimir Tarasenko will be in La La Land this weekend. Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

The Blues have the weekend off, but Vladimir Tarasenko doesn’t. He’ll represent the Note at the NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles. The skills competition is Saturday, the game Sunday.

AHL GREATNESS

Kenny Agostino shoots against the Capitals in a 2016 preseason game. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Curious about the Blues’ talent in the American Hockey League? Forward Kenny Agostino and defenseman Vince Dunn will strut their stuff in the AHL All-Star Skills Competition (6:30 Sunday on FOX Sports Midwest Plus) and the AHL All-Star Game (6 p.m. Monday on FOX Sports Midwest).

TIGERS STILL TRYING

Guard Frankie Hughes and the Tigers need a win, any win. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mizzou has lost its last 11 games and is 5-14 overall and 0-7 in the SEC this season. Every game represents a chance to get off the schneid, and South Carolina provides this weekend’s opportunity in Columbia.

SLU IS SOARING (RELATIVE TO MIZZOU)

Mike Crawford and the Billikens beat UMass on Wednesday. AP/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Billikens are only 6-14, but they’re coming off a win over UMass and are 2-6 in the Atlantic 10. Can they forge a two-game win streak? They’ll try to do just that Saturday afternoon at George Washington.